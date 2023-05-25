Weekend Guide: Things to do in North Texas during Memorial Day weekend

A four-day weekend calls for four days of events.

DALLAS — The unofficial start of summer is so close, I feel like I can taste it!

It's Memorial Day weekend, so there's a wide variety of things going on. And a four-day weekend calls for a four-day Weekend Guide!

Keep the weather in mind! The WFAA weather team has been keeping an eye on small rain chances for the weekend.

Here's what happening in North Texas:

Friday, May 26

Yep, you read that right! 👏Meet 👏A 👏Mermaid!

SEA LIFE in Grapevine will have mermaids on dry land and underwater. They'll be in town for three separate weekends, the last one being until June 11.

They'll be floating around for meet & greets and diving performances in the 360-degree Ocean Tunnel.

Ya know what they say: Everything's better down where it's wetter!

Other Friday events:

Saturday, May 27

Looking for a spot to cool off? Not trying head to Six Flags just yet? Totally fair! Cedar Hill's got you!

One of the largest public pools in the Best Southwest is holding its grand opening on Saturday. The city of Cedar Hill says the Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park, located at 631 Somerset Drive, aims to “provide a safe and enjoyable place to cool off and time with family and friends” this summer.

Residents with a pre-admission ticket can enjoy the free grand opening event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. There will be free food, music and giveaways. The parking lot will be open to the public at 11 a.m.

If all pre-admission tickets are sold out, the city says residents and visitors to the park can enjoy complimentary admission on Saturday until 5 p.m. based on capacity limits.

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, May 28

Need I say more?

Over 25 local food vendors will be at Gilleys for one of (if not THE) hottest music and food festival in North Texas.

The festival runs from 2-11 p.m. If you're one of the first 100 attendees, you can get free carne asada from Joes Meat Market.

Also, be ready for performances by MC Magic, Michael Salgado, Mariachi Alazan, and so much more!

Tickets start at $45. Attendees 12 & under get in for free!

Other Sunday events

Monday, May 29

Between 1 and 6 p.m., you can take some time to head to Opening Bell Coffee for their Memorial Day show.

Local musicians like Kristy Kruger, KP Wade, and the Dollar Store Generals will be performing to help raise money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

You can pay however much you want for a ticket, but $10 donations would be appreciated.

Other Monday events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 2-4)? Email the info to digital@wfaa.com.