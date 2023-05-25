Weekend Guide: Things to do in North Texas during Memorial Day weekend

DALLAS — The unofficial start of summer is so close, I feel like I can taste it!
It's Memorial Day weekend, so there's a wide variety of things going on. And a four-day weekend calls for a four-day Weekend Guide!
Keep the weather in mind! The WFAA weather team has been keeping an eye on small rain chances for the weekend.
Here's what happening in North Texas:
Friday, May 26
Yep, you read that right! 👏Meet 👏A 👏Mermaid!
SEA LIFE in Grapevine will have mermaids on dry land and underwater. They'll be in town for three separate weekends, the last one being until June 11.
They'll be floating around for meet & greets and diving performances in the 360-degree Ocean Tunnel.
Ya know what they say: Everything's better down where it's wetter!
Other Friday events:
- Cowtown Fair (Fort Worth, running until June 4)
- Texas Frightmare Weekend (Irving, all weekend)
- Texas Ballet Theater presents, "Alice in Wonderland" (Dallas, all weekend)
- Magic Mike Live (Frisco, running until July 2)
- MAYHAM Raves (Dallas, all weekend)
- Broadway Dallas presents "To Kill A Mockingbird" (closing weekend)
- Jimmy Buffett Tribute: Buffett Beach (Plano)
- ABBA-DISCO Dance Party (Fort Worth)
- Rodeo Rave (Dallas, 18+)
- Monster Trucks Most Wanted (Mesquite, all weekend)
- Baby I'm A Star - A Raspberry Burlesque Tribute to Prince (Dallas)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Candlelight concert: The Best of Hans Zimmer (Dallas)
- Africa Day Celebration at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Saturday, May 27
Looking for a spot to cool off? Not trying head to Six Flags just yet? Totally fair! Cedar Hill's got you!
One of the largest public pools in the Best Southwest is holding its grand opening on Saturday. The city of Cedar Hill says the Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park, located at 631 Somerset Drive, aims to “provide a safe and enjoyable place to cool off and time with family and friends” this summer.
Residents with a pre-admission ticket can enjoy the free grand opening event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. There will be free food, music and giveaways. The parking lot will be open to the public at 11 a.m.
If all pre-admission tickets are sold out, the city says residents and visitors to the park can enjoy complimentary admission on Saturday until 5 p.m. based on capacity limits.
Other Saturday events:
- Expo Tequila & Mezcal (Irving)
- Dallas' Best Tacos & Margaritas Tour
- Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair (Sat.-Mon.)
- Dallas Stars Watch Party (Plano)
- Beatles Tribute: Hard Night's Day (Plano)
- Texas Rangers Watch Party (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- FC Dallas Watch Party (Plano)
- Mimosa Bar at Legacy Hall (Plano, Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- Dallas Zoo's Safari Nights: Selena Tribute
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas)
- Red Dress Party by the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Dallas)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Community pop-up shop (Fort Worth)
- Melting Pot Market: ArtPark Trinity Groves (Dallas)
- The Night Brunch at Eso Mimosa Bar (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
Sunday, May 28
Need I say more?
Over 25 local food vendors will be at Gilleys for one of (if not THE) hottest music and food festival in North Texas.
The festival runs from 2-11 p.m. If you're one of the first 100 attendees, you can get free carne asada from Joes Meat Market.
Also, be ready for performances by MC Magic, Michael Salgado, Mariachi Alazan, and so much more!
Tickets start at $45. Attendees 12 & under get in for free!
Other Sunday events
- Wino Wine Festival (Arlington)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie, final weekend)
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Memorial Day Boots & BBQ Fest (Plano)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Rainbows Over Frisco (kite-flying & picnic)
- Pop-Up event at Go Easy (Dallas)
- Neo Soul Sundays (The Colony)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
Monday, May 29
Between 1 and 6 p.m., you can take some time to head to Opening Bell Coffee for their Memorial Day show.
Local musicians like Kristy Kruger, KP Wade, and the Dollar Store Generals will be performing to help raise money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.
You can pay however much you want for a ticket, but $10 donations would be appreciated.
Other Monday events
- Memorial Day event at Topo Chico Stage & Lawn (The Colony)
- Taco eating contest at TUPPS Brewery (McKinney)
- Parrot Head Party at Topo Chico Stage & Lawn (The Colony)
- Memorial Day event at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium (Garland)
- Kids Camp: "The Bad Guys" at The Alamo Drafthouse (Dallas)
- Memorial Day crawfish feast (multiple locations)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 2-4)? Email the info to digital@wfaa.com.
