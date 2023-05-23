Scooters are officially returning to Dallas. Here's when you'll start seeing them

The city's shared dockless vehicle program had stopped two years ago to address safety concerns. Now, it's back.

DALLAS — They're back.

The city of Dallas is now officially re-launching its shared dockless vehicle program, which will bring back scooters and bikes.

The program makes its return after it was stopped two years ago to address safety concerns that had been brought up in public hearings by businesses and Dallas police.

According to a city memo, a soft launch of the shared scooter and bike program will occur on May 24. And a week later, the program will see an official launch on May 31.

The city said Department of Transportation field crews are working to install parking corrals in areas of downtown and Deep Ellum, as well as "No Ride Zone" signs at the Katy Trail, Klyde Warren Park and the AT&T Discovery District plaza.

There will also be "Slow-Ride Zone" signs, for areas where speeds at limited to 10 mph, in Deep Ellum, West End and the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge.

The city added that shared scooters and bikes can only be used between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and that scooters are prohibited from sidewalks.

The e-scooter company Bird said it would be relaunching its scooters on the city's launch date starting on May 24.

"We are excited to make an impact on climate and traffic in one of the country’s fastest growing cities," Bird CEO Shane Torchiana said. "Dallas joins a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen Bird to offer a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly way to explore their area, and we wish Dallas residents and visitors alike happy riding."