Protest planned in Dallas calls for justice for Daunte Wright

The protest will take place in front of Dallas Police headquarters at 7 p.m.

DALLAS — A demonstration is planned Tuesday night in downtown Dallas in response to a police officer fatally shooting a young Black man in Minnesota.

A post by organizers asked people not to wait until it's their "family member to stand up against police brutality."

The event, organized by Next Generation Action Network and joined by United My Justice, will occur at 1400 Botham Jean Blvd.

The police chief of the Brooklyn Center, Minn. police force and the officer who discharged her weapon both resigned on Tuesday.