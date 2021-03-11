DART launches new on-demand service for residents from local Dallas neighborhood

The City of Dallas paid for this program in large part to help lessen the impact of closing Joppa's current Linfield Road at-grade crossing.

JOPPA, Texas — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced Monday it is launching a new program to help a local neighborhood have easier access to public transportation.

DART has created a rides program for the Joppa neighborhood, which is located six miles southeast of Downtown Dallas. It is also near South Central Park.

Joppa residents will now have access to on-demand transportation services for the next three years, according to DART.

The City of Dallas paid for this program in large part to help lessen the impact of closing the current Linfield Road at-grade crossing, which the Dallas City Council approved in October 2020.



All residents in the Joppa area are eligible for the program with registration and proof of residency.

Once registered, residents can book a ride to one of 15 designated neighborhood locations for drop-off and pickup.

Residents can register online at DART.org/Joppa or by mail.

To request a ride, a passenger must be at least 18 years of age. Anyone under that age must be accompanied by an adult.

Each Joppa Rides Uber trip can include up to four people. Riders can book a trip online at m.Uber.com or they can make a same-day trip reservation over the phone at 214-515-7272. They can also schedule trips and request an accessible vehicle at 214-515-7272.



The Joppa Rides program will operate every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Riders can book up to two free Uber trips per day.