DART prepares riders for system-wide changes; new bus routes begin Jan. 24

DART is bagging bus stop signs to alert the public of is plans for new bus lines and route. The changes are part of the newly launched DART Zoom bus network.

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART, is letting the public know about its new bus network launching in the new year.

Neighbors across the city are beginning to notice bus stop signs are getting covered along different routes. It’s part of the transportation agency’s proactive effort to alert the public of its new system-wide changes - under DART Zoom - before they go into effect.

In many cases, bus numbers and bus routes are changing.

“It is a complete redesign of our existing bus network,” said Gordon Shattles, the director of external relations for DART.

DART Zoom will focus on making bus transportation more efficient and more effective when it officially launches Jan. 24, 2022.

“You’re going to start seeing bags on your bus stops. In most cases, there’s going to be slight changes to the bus stops. You’re going to see a sign that says either this route is being removed, it’s being renumbered, or it’s being eliminated altogether,” Shattles explained.

In addition to streamlining fixed bus routes, DART is also expanding its GoLink service from 17 zones to 30 zones. That service is specifically aimed at transportation options in areas where riders are finding fixed routes are limited, according to DART staff.

“You’ll have either fixed route or GoLink service. But the goal of GoLink is to feed you into that larger network that you can get to where you need to go,” Shattles said.

DART administrators believe the new DART Zoom bus network, and its updates, will be a plus as the region continues to grow.