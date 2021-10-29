Man found guilty of 2019 killing of 13-year-old who was caught in crossfire

A jury convicted Datrail Clayton on first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Malik Tyler.

DALLAS — A man accused of killing a 13-year-old who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Dallas has been found guilty.

Police said Tyler was walking with his best friends on a sidewalk when someone opened fire from a car toward a group hanging out in a parking lot near a gas station off Bruton Road. Another person returned fire, and one of the stray bullets struck Tyler.

Clayton, according to police, was an alleged known gang member and was indicted on three aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges in 2015 and 2016.

Tina Tyler, Malik's mother, told reporters after the shooting that she lived the worst night of her life when her son was killed.

"You do not know what you took from this family," she said.