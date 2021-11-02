'Out and about in Dallas': Mick Jagger takes in the city ahead of Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger, the 78-year-old rock star who seems to only age backward, is known to take in the sights on the Stones' tour stops.

DALLAS — A British grandfather had a busy day in Dallas on Monday. And all of social media is here for it.

He checked out an Instagram-worthy mural in Deep Ellum, took a stroll through Fair Park and toured Dallas' African American Museum, posing for pictures at each stop along the way.

And oh yeah, he has another minor engagement on his itinerary this week: He and his band, the Rolling Stones, are playing the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday.

Mick Jagger, the 78-year-old rock star who seems to only age backward, is known to take in the sights on the Stones' tour stops, and he continued that tradition this week, posting a series of pictures on Instagram of his travels through Dallas.

If you didn't know Jagger - or didn't see past his casual look of a ballcap, T-shirt, slacks and tennis shoes - you'd have thought nothing of it. No entourage or autograph seekers following him. Just a guy exploring the city on a Monday.

It's nothing new for Jagger. This fall he's been out and about in Nashville and Pittsburgh and Charlotte, where he managed to sip a beer at a dive bar, seemingly unnoticed.

The only bummer for Stones fans? If only Dallas had the weather Tuesday that Jagger enjoyed on Monday.