Need a ride? North Texas public transportation agencies to provide free rides for 2021 election season

DALLAS — During the upcoming general election season, voters will be able to take some free rides through public transportation, multiple North Texas agencies announced Monday.

On select voting days during the 2021 general election, voters will be able to ride free with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Denton County Transportation Authority and Trinity Metro to cast their ballot.

During election season last fall, DART and multiple other transportation agencies provided free trips to voting locations as well.

Dallas County

DART is providing free transportation to voting locations on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters can ride for free on all DART bus, light rail, Dallas Streetcar, GoLink and Paratransit services, and on the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

DART service will be available all day. No proof of voter registration is required to ride free on Nov. 2.

GoLink riders can use the promo code "VOTE21" at checkout for a complimentary adult local day pass in the GoPass app on Nov. 2.

Customers who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the "Plan" tool in the free GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org.

DART Customer Service is also available at 214-979-1111.

If a voter plans a trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as the destination and choose the "transit option" (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

For more information, visit DART.org/vote.

Denton County

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters will be able to ride free with the Denton County Transportation Authority. No proof of voter registration or destination will be required.

The promotion is valid on the following DCTA services:

A-train commuter rail

Connect Bus system (Denton and Lewisville)

University of North Texas Campus Shuttles

Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand

Downtown Denton Transit Center Evening On-Demand

Denton County voters can find their polling places and check their registration status at votedenton.com or by using the county's interactive map.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Passengers can use the county's transit tracker system to find and track their ride via the mobile app, online, text or by calling the customer service team at 940-243-0077.

To view Denton County's trip planner, visit RideDCTA.net.

Tarrant County

Trinity Metro is offering free rides during the early voting period and on Election Day for riders who show their voter registration card or current Texas ID.

Free rides for ZIPZONE users will be determined by the pickups or destination's proximity to a voting location.

Early voting is from Oct. 18-29 and Election Day is Nov. 2.

The transit services included in the program are:

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the partnership with the county's transportation services to provide for these free trips.

During the November 2020 election, more than 5,800 free trips to voting locations were provided through the program, according to Tarrant County officials.

For questions or to schedule a ride, contact Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600.

Staying safe while using public transportation

All three public transit agencies recommend that riders vote early to avoid crowds.

In addition, below are more tips for voters who take any form of public transportation during the election season: