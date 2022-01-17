Every DART bus route is changing. Here's what you need to know

It's happening one week from Monday, on Jan. 24.

DALLAS — Next week, Dallas Area Rapid Transit will embark on the biggest change in it's history: a complete overhaul of the bus system.

WFAA first reported about the changes back in November when the plans were announced.

In addition to streamlining fixed bus routes, DART is also expanding its GoLink service from 17 zones to 30 zones. That service is specifically aimed at transportation options in areas where riders are finding fixed routes are limited, according to DART staff.

DART said the changes are necessary because of growth the Metroplex has seen in our area over the last few decades.

So, what does this mean for dart riders?

Every bus route in the system is changing, and many of them will be completely different. Some stops will be eliminated altogether. All of the routes will have different numbers. You can view the full update to DART's bus network here.

DART said the new changes will have greater frequency, expanded coverage, more direct routes and longer hours of service, just to name a few.

To get a better understanding WFAA's Tashara Parker looked over several videos dart has put out to explain the updates. Here are some of the things you need to know:

DART Go Pass app

The new app is one of the ways riders can schedule a ride with the new system. If you're familiar with Uber or Lyft or any of those ride-sharing apps, it's not the same, but very similar.

Riders who don't have a smart phone can call 214-515-7272 to schedule a ride. Reservations are accepted at 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Riders can only book same day trips.