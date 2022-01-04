DART will offer free rides for a week at the end of January

DART will offer free rides from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 as a promotion for its new citywide bus network.

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit is debuting its new bus network later this month, and it's offering free rides all week to celebrate it.

DART will offer free fares to all riders from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, and will additionally offer 50% off of all rides purchased through its contactless payment method option from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14.

You can view the full update to DART's bus network here. The new network's aim is to expand ride frequency at peak hours, decrease travel times with more direct routes and increase hours of operation.

The free rides and half-priced fares cover the entire DART network -- including all buses and rails, as well as the Trinity Railway Express (between Union Station in Downtown Dallas to DFW Airport).