x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver faces intoxication manslaughter after passenger dies in Dallas crash, police say

The driver of the vehicle will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, as well as a firearm charge, Dallas police told WFAA.
Credit: WFAA
Police investigate a crash along Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

DALLAS — A driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after their passenger died in a crash along Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, at approximately 12:05 a.m., a gray 2009 Nissan Titan pickup was traveling westbound on the Woodall Rodgers exit ramp, and the driver crossed over North St. Paul Street off the roadway and collided with a tree.

The passenger of the truck died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, as well as a firearm charge, Dallas police told WFAA. 

The victim and driver have not been named by police yet.

No further information was immediately available. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Innocence Project holding call-a-thon in support of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio