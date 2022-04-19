Driver faces intoxication manslaughter after passenger dies in Dallas crash, police say

The driver of the vehicle will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, as well as a firearm charge, Dallas police told WFAA.

DALLAS — A driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after their passenger died in a crash along Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, at approximately 12:05 a.m., a gray 2009 Nissan Titan pickup was traveling westbound on the Woodall Rodgers exit ramp, and the driver crossed over North St. Paul Street off the roadway and collided with a tree.

The passenger of the truck died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, as well as a firearm charge, Dallas police told WFAA.

The victim and driver have not been named by police yet.