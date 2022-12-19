Cold weather prep: 2 Dallas agencies band together to provide weather shelter for homeless

As DFW prepares for an arctic blast this week, Austin Street Center and OurCalling are joining forces to protect the homeless from potentially fatal temperatures.

DALLAS — The coldest air North Texas has seen since February 2021 is coming later this week.

The WFAA weather team has a timeline of this front here.

So, with the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect those vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures.

Austin Street Center, one of Dallas’ largest emergency and day-service shelters, and OurCalling, a faith-based, daytime outreach center for the homeless, are collaborating to repurpose Austin Street’s former, now unused facility, to serve as shelter for those who need a place to get out of the cold.

Austin Street Center opened a new 60,000-square-foot facility in June, located at 1717 Jeffries Street, to provide safe shelter with a capacity to serve nearly 500 individuals daily.

But this unused inclement weather shelter is located across the street at 2929 Hickory Street, which is able to help an additional 360 people.

According to Austin Street Center officials, the plan is for the unused facility on Hickory Street to open overnight Thursday, Dec. 22. Shelter guests will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner along with access to showers, restroom facilities and safe shelter, officials said.

How to help

If you're interested in helping Austin Street Center or OurCalling, there are volunteer opportunities online at ourcalling.org/cold or austinstreet.org. You can also make a resource or financial donation on those websites, as well.