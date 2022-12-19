x
Study: Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had most ER visits in nation in 2021

Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most emergency room visits in 2021, according to a report from NiceRx.

DALLAS — In a report from NiceRx, health experts said Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had the most emergency room visits in the nation in 2021. 

According to their research, Parkland Health and Hospital System had 210,152 ER visits, nearly 20,000 more than the next hospital (190,581 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida).

The study said research revealed that hospitals in North Texas saw an expected rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Parkland Memorial Hospital reached a record single-day total of visits to the emergency room, the study added.

Here is a list of the top 30 hospitals with the most ER visits in 2021, according to the data (*denotes hospitals reporting figure based on fiscal year 2021): 

  1. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) — 210,152*
  2. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center — 190,581*
  3. NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (New York City) — 164,979
  4. Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) — 160,027
  5. St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) — 150,615
  6. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 142,330
  7. Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center — 136,161
  8. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora, Colo.) — 132,160*
  9. Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.) — 130,659
  10. WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus — 127,059
  11. Boston Medical Center — 120,811*
  12. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.) — 119,774
  13. Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Campus (New York City) — 119,443
  14. John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas) — 117,956
  15. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.) — 117,925
  16. Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) — 117,004
  17. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Springs, Colo.) — 114,956*
  18. SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma City (Okla.) — 111,577
  19. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County (New York City) — 111,427
  20. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) — 110,259
  21. University of Michigan Health - Ann Arbor — 105,730
  22. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital — 105,661 
  23. Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa, Calif.) —104,986
  24. Children's Medical Center Dallas — 104,078
  25. Reading Hospital-Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — 102,689
  26. Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.) — 101,073*
  27. Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital — 97,952
  28. Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) — 95,314
  29. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City) — 93,997
  30. Denver Health Medical Center — 91,015

More than 130 million Americans visit US emergency rooms each year, the study states. According to the data, the most common reasons for emergency room visits were: maternal and neonatal conditions, surgeries and COVID-19.

