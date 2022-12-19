Study: Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had most ER visits in nation in 2021

DALLAS — In a report from NiceRx, health experts said Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had the most emergency room visits in the nation in 2021.
According to their research, Parkland Health and Hospital System had 210,152 ER visits, nearly 20,000 more than the next hospital (190,581 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida).
The study said research revealed that hospitals in North Texas saw an expected rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Parkland Memorial Hospital reached a record single-day total of visits to the emergency room, the study added.
Here is a list of the top 30 hospitals with the most ER visits in 2021, according to the data (*denotes hospitals reporting figure based on fiscal year 2021):
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) — 210,152*
- Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center — 190,581*
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (New York City) — 164,979
- Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) — 160,027
- St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) — 150,615
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 142,330
- Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center — 136,161
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora, Colo.) — 132,160*
- Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.) — 130,659
- WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus — 127,059
- Boston Medical Center — 120,811*
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.) — 119,774
- Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Campus (New York City) — 119,443
- John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas) — 117,956
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.) — 117,925
- Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) — 117,004
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Springs, Colo.) — 114,956*
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma City (Okla.) — 111,577
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County (New York City) — 111,427
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) — 110,259
- University of Michigan Health - Ann Arbor — 105,730
- Hartford (Conn.) Hospital — 105,661
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa, Calif.) —104,986
- Children's Medical Center Dallas — 104,078
- Reading Hospital-Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — 102,689
- Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.) — 101,073*
- Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital — 97,952
- Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) — 95,314
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City) — 93,997
- Denver Health Medical Center — 91,015
More than 130 million Americans visit US emergency rooms each year, the study states. According to the data, the most common reasons for emergency room visits were: maternal and neonatal conditions, surgeries and COVID-19.
