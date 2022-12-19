Study: Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had most ER visits in nation in 2021

Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most emergency room visits in 2021, according to a report from NiceRx.

DALLAS — In a report from NiceRx, health experts said Dallas' Parkland Health and Hospital System had the most emergency room visits in the nation in 2021.

According to their research, Parkland Health and Hospital System had 210,152 ER visits, nearly 20,000 more than the next hospital (190,581 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida).

The study said research revealed that hospitals in North Texas saw an expected rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Parkland Memorial Hospital reached a record single-day total of visits to the emergency room, the study added.

Here is a list of the top 30 hospitals with the most ER visits in 2021, according to the data (*denotes hospitals reporting figure based on fiscal year 2021):

Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) — 210,152* Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center — 190,581* NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (New York City) — 164,979 Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) — 160,027 St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) — 150,615 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 142,330 Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center — 136,161 UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora, Colo.) — 132,160* Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.) — 130,659 WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus — 127,059 Boston Medical Center — 120,811* Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.) — 119,774 Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Campus (New York City) — 119,443 John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas) — 117,956 Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.) — 117,925 Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) — 117,004 UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Springs, Colo.) — 114,956* SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma City (Okla.) — 111,577 NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County (New York City) — 111,427 Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) — 110,259 University of Michigan Health - Ann Arbor — 105,730 Hartford (Conn.) Hospital — 105,661 Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa, Calif.) —104,986 Children's Medical Center Dallas — 104,078 Reading Hospital-Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — 102,689 Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.) — 101,073* Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital — 97,952 Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) — 95,314 NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City) — 93,997 Denver Health Medical Center — 91,015

More than 130 million Americans visit US emergency rooms each year, the study states. According to the data, the most common reasons for emergency room visits were: maternal and neonatal conditions, surgeries and COVID-19.