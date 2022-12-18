Sundance Square officials need help finding person who stole baby Jesus from Nativity display

Fort Worth police say they received a report about the theft in the plaza area.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials with downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square are asking the public for help in finding a person who stole baby Jesus from a Nativity display in the plaza area.

The downtown district posted images of the alleged "Baby Jesus Thief" on Instagram, asking for help identifying the person.

"Help us identify the man who stole baby Jesus from our Nativity scene in Sundance Square," the post stated. "Help us save Christmas."

Fort Worth police acknowledged that they received a report about the theft.

Police said a representative of Sundance Square's security team stated that the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.