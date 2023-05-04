Students from several Dallas schools walk out to protest gun violence

Students across Dallas ISD joined thousands of teens across the country staging school walk outs. Protesters say they're demanding action after school shootings.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Students from several campuses across Dallas Independent School District participated in school walkout demonstrations to speak out against gun violence Wednesday.

Students from Wilmer Hutchins High School, Sunset High School, Bryan Adams High School and Townview High School were among those who participated in the demonstrations. The teens said their mission was to raise awareness about school shootings, while getting the attention of lawmakers.

“We walked out of our classrooms because we are tired of the simple fact that we are neglected when it comes to school shootings,” said high school senior Tobi Collins.

The Dallas ISD students joined thousands of teens from schools across the country in the noon walkout events. Many of them held signs reading phrases like ‘Stop Gun Violence’, ‘Students Lives Matter’, and ‘Protect Children Not Guns.’

“It’s really crazy that there’s so much stuff happening right now, and we have to go up to this point to fix it,” said Martavion Barton, a high school sophomore.

The school walkouts come on the heels of several school shootings across the county in recent weeks.

In North Texas, one student was shot and killed, and another was injured at Lamar High School in Arlington last month. The next day, a student was shot outside Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas.

Some of the teens protesting admit school shootings have made them afraid.

“If we can pass laws for this and this, why can’t we pass laws for people who are getting those guns so easily?” Collins asked.

Many of the teens said they believe what they want from lawmakers is simple.

“Look at us. Try to listen to us,” Barton said. “Instead of trying to protect us, try to hear us!”