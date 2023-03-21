16-year-old killed in shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington identified; suspect attends hearing

Family members identified the teen victim as Jashawn Poirier.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a high school in Arlington on Monday, and a hearing for the 15-year-old suspect revealed more details surrounding the incident. Another student was also injured.

Jashawn Poirier was identified as the victim who died in the shooting at Lamar High School.

An online fundraising page set by family members for Poirier described the 16-year-old as a "friendly, quiet kid" who "enjoyed video games, football, sport outings and just hanging out with friends and family."

The 15-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested and faces a capital murder charge.

What happened

Arlington police on Monday said they began responding to multiple calls about a shooting at the campus at around 6:55 a.m.

During a detention hearing for the suspect on Tuesday, it was revealed that surveillance video captured the incident as it unfolded. The video was also used to identify the suspect.

The surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspect firing a long gun into a crowd of students outside the school. Poirier was fatally struck by gunfire, and a 16-year-old girl was hit by shrapnel.

The girl told police she was sitting on a bench outside the entrance when she was hit. According to police, a parent rushed the girl to the hospital.

Police said the suspect ran away from the shooting scene but was later arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. Officers credited witnesses with helping to locate the suspect.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

A judge at Tuesday's hearing ruled that the suspect will remain in custody. Another hearing is expected in 10 days.

During the hearing, the judge also explained to prosecutors that after reading through the charging documents it appeared that officers failed to establish a direct connection between the shooting and the 15-year-old they arrested in the case. He outlined how the affidavit raised questions on exactly how officers concluded that the teen is directly responsible for the shooting.

The defense attorney for the suspect released a statement after the hearing:

"I had the opportunity to meet with this child first thing this morning," attorney Lisa Herrick said. "He has never been involved in the juvenile justice system and is understandably emotional. This is a truly tragic case, but one in which we ask you to reserve judgment until we are able to reveal all of the facts and circumstances."

'My heart just dropped'

The shooting caused distress for both parents and students on Monday as reunifications happened.

Students at Lamar High School were taken to Arlington Athletics Center, where parents could pick them up.

Parents and students spoke with WFAA about their experience.

"I was just texting [my granddaughter], back and forth, back and forth, we were texting, so, I was a little bit at ease, the minute I saw her, my heart just dropped," Marti Sanchez said as she was picking up her granddaughter.

"This is my first time dealing with something like this," Sanchez added. "You don't know now days, it can happen in a mall, it can happen in a grocery story, it can happen anywhere."

Freshman Stephanie Escamila said she had just entered the school when the shooting happened. She said she saw someone on the ground but didn't think it was serious at first.