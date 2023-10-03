'No more violence': Community members attend vigil for Lake Highlands High School student allegedly killed by teen

The student was shot and killed Feb. 28 outside the Kendrick Apartments in Dallas.

DALLAS — A large group of community members gathered outside Forest Meadow Baptist Church for a vigil and balloon release in memory of Dadrien Harrison.

Harrison, 16, was a Lake Highlands High School student who was shot and killed Feb. 28 outside the Kendrick Apartments in Dallas. The shooting happened about an hour after school ended.

Dallas Police Department announced a 14-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting. Sources close to the family said they don’t believe the teens knew one another. Police are not saying how the accused teen got the gun or what led to the shooting.

Though the shooting happened off campus, Lake Highlands High School placed metal detectors at each school entrance in the days following the shooting, until police identified a suspect.

The nonprofit ‘No More Violence’ has been working with Harrison’s family. Its team helped organize Friday night’s vigil and balloon release.

Community members, the teen’s friends and family members are calling for justice. They say they want answers on why the shooting happened.