14-year-old arrested in teen's killing near Lake Highlands High School, police say

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. More information about the arrest was not released.

DALLAS — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the killing of another teen in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas last week, police said.

The suspect's name is not being released by authorities, as they are a juvenile.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. More information about the arrest was not released.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 7300 block of Skillman Street, between Walnut Hill Lane and Royal Lane.

According to police, an unknown suspect shot a teenager, later identified as 16-year-old Dadrien Harrison, and then fled the area.

The shooting happened less than a mile from Lake Highlands High School, which is part of Richardson Independent School District.

In a letter obtained by WFAA on Wednesday, March 1, officials with the school identified Harrison, a junior, as the victim. The school told parents that they were offering support to Harrison's family and an RISD crisis counseling team would be made available to students for the rest of the week.

"Dadrien’s passing is tragic and senseless, and he will be missed," the school said in the letter to parents.

It was not yet clear if the suspect who was arrested is also a student at Lake Highlands.

While the school did not say if there was any connection between the shooting and any students, officials said metal detectors would be used as a precaution on Lake Highlands' campus for the remainder of the week.

School officials said they would keep parents informed when, or if, more information on the incident is released.