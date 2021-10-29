1 dead in shooting in West End area of downtown Dallas, police say

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim. The suspect remains at large.

DALLAS — One person is dead after a shooting in the West End area of downtown Dallas early Friday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and North Lamar Street.

The victim, an adult male, died in the shooting, but police did not say if he died at the scene or a hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a known suspect, according to police.