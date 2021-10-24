Multiple shootings throughout Dallas this weekend leave 2 dead, 4 injured

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in a "wooded area" in the eastern part of Dallas Friday evening, police said.

DALLAS — It was a violent weekend in Dallas as multiple shootings throughout the city left two people dead and four injured from Friday evening through early Sunday.

Friday

The Dallas Police Department on Sunday said a 19-year-old man, identified as Anthony Diante Dixon, was found shot to death in a "wooded area" around 6:30 p.m. Friday. He was found in the 4600 block of Silver Drive in the eastern part of the city, according to police.

There have been no arrests made as police investigate the young man's murder. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214-373-8477.

Saturday

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., police said they responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Royal Lane and found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a hospital and were stable. A suspect remains at large, according to police.

Another deadly shooting happened Saturday about 7:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Winding Brook Lane, according to police.

Police said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound outside near the complex's parking lot. He died at a hospital and was not immediately identified. A person involved in the shooting was being questioned by detectives, police said.

In another incident around 8 p.m., Dallas police said a person was shot while walking in the 4600 block of Dolphin Road. According to police, the victim said a vehicle stopped next to him and that the driver asked him a question.

The driver then shot the victim in his bicep before driving away, police said. The victim was able to run home and call police before being transported to a hospital. The suspect remains at large.

Sunday

Police said they responded to a shooting at 13510 Esperanza Road in North Dallas around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.