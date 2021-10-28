Two people found dead inside home in Plano, police say

Police overnight said the person was being questioned and considered a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

PLANO, Texas — Two people were found shot and killed at a home in Plano on Wednesday night, police said.

A person related to the victims was detained and questioned but has not been arrested yet, officials said.

Richardson police received the initial call about the shooting Wednesday evening, with the caller indicating the incident happened in Richardson. Officers responded to a home in Richardson but found nothing.

The officers then went to a relative's home in the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive, near East 14th Street and Brand Road in Plano, where the front door was open. Police went inside and found two victims, a male and female, dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Plano police also responded, and investigators got information about a person of interest, who was then located in Wylie and detained.

Police overnight said the person was being questioned and considered a suspect, but no arrests have been made. The person is related to the victims.

No one in the incident has been named by police.