Murdered and left in a field, Arlington family still waiting for son's killer to be arrested almost 2 years after his death

Evan Lacey, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in January of 2020. Police say it was murder, but no significant breaks in the case have happened.

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the living room corner of a home in south Arlington, photos of 19-year-old Evan Lacey sit on easels and are displayed towards the front door.

To Van and Precious Lacey, they are a constant reminder that their son's killer has never been brought to justice while detectives with the Arlington Police Department ask the public for tips on the case.

"It's hard," Precious Lacey told WFAA. "I go to work every day and wonder whether or not I'm going to get a phone call to provide the information that we're looking for or what we've been searching for all this time."

On Dec. 17, 2019, Lacey kissed his mother goodbye before leaving to work in Grand Prairie.

"I told him to have a good day and that I would see him later," Precious Lacey said. "And that was the last time that I saw him."

After leaving for work, family members couldn't reach Lacey. He was reported missing after 24-hours of radio silence.

His family got nowhere for days with police until Lacey's car was found in a rough area in southeast Fort Worth. The inside was bloodied, and traces of bleach indicated that someone had tried to clean the vehicle of the stains.

Yet still, no signs of Lacey anywhere. Van and Precious led search parties for weeks until Lacey's body was finally found in a wooded area in south Arlington, not too far from the Lacey home.

The 19-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head. The Lacey family speculates someone shot Evan, dumped his body and took his car.

The burning questions: was the person someone Lacey knew? Were they someone he just met? And why?

Van Lacey told WFAA at the time that his son was thinking about selling his car before he was murdered but doesn't think he would meet up with a potential buyer before going to work.

Lacey said he thinks someone close to his son could be responsible.

Either way, it's been over 650 days and no arrest.

"I never thought it would take this long," Van Lacey said. "I feel like someone would have spoken up by now. I'm so disappointed and sorrowful that justice hasn't come for my son."

What's even more unusual, the Laceys say that their son had no enemies and no troublesome background.

He was a proud graduate of Seguin High School's 2018 class, had a steady job and was a beloved football player in the area.

Lacey's father told WFAA that a teeth grill was located in their son's car that wasn't there before, but investigators have been unable to match any DNA from it.

No significant security footage near the area where the car was ditched has been helpful either, the father said.

"Frustration, agitation, and sorrow," Lacey said. "What happened to my son makes you lose confidence in your fellow man."

Arlington police want someone to speak up and give more information about what happened that day.

They're asking for the public's help once again.

"I'm pushing forward, but I can't relax because a part of me is missing," Precious Lacey said.

"Please give us the justice our son deserves," Van Lacey added.

If you have any information about this case, no matter how big or small it may seem, please call Detective Simmons at (817) 459-5735.