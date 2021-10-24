Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Frisco

Tello Hernandez, 19, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, Frisco police said.

FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after his passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in Frisco early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 380 and Coit Road. The vehicle was going east on U.S. 380 when it hit a light pole, according to police.

Police said the crash caused the passenger, 21-year-old Erick Gonzalez, to be ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Tello Hernandez, 19, was identified as the driver, and he was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Gonzalez was the only passenger in the vehicle, police said. There were no other vehicles involved.

The crash remains under investigation.