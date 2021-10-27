2 people injured in different incidents of random shootings, Dallas Police say

One person was hit in the face while she was in her apartment. The other person was walking down an alley when he was hit.

DALLAS — Two people were injured in separate incidents of random shootings early Wednesday morning in Dallas. No arrests have been made in either incident.

Audelia Road

A person told officers early Wednesday morning she was in her apartment when she heard gunshots and was hit in the face, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about 1:53 a.m. to the 13000 block of Audelia Road in northeast Dallas and treated her at the scene. She is expected to be OK.

The investigation is underway. No other information was available.

Volga Avenue

A person told officers that he was walking in the alleyway when he was shot in the back early Wednesday morning in southern Dallas, police said.

The person was in the 2100 block of Volga Avenue and did not know who shot him, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the person to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. A suspect has not been identified.