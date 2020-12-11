x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Local News

Dallas police searching for critical missing 16-year-old boy

Police say Felibertbo Puga, 16, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking in the 600 block of Richmondell Avenue.
Credit: Dallas PD

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. 

Police say Felibertbo Puga was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking in the 600 block of Richmondell Avenue.

Puga is described as a white male, standing at 5’9”, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was black hair and brown eyes. 

Puga was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie. 

Police are concerned about Puga’s whereabouts because he may be a danger to himself. 

If you know of his location, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Related Articles