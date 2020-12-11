Dallas police searching for critical missing 16-year-old boy

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Police say Felibertbo Puga was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking in the 600 block of Richmondell Avenue.
Puga is described as a white male, standing at 5’9”, and weighing about 180 pounds. He was black hair and brown eyes.
Puga was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie.
Police are concerned about Puga’s whereabouts because he may be a danger to himself.
If you know of his location, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.