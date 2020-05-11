National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Denton police searching for 16-year-old girl

Officials say Bianca Moreno hasn't been seen since Aug. 29.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing since late August.

Bianca Moreno was last seen in Denton on Saturday, Aug. 29. She’s described as a Hispanic girl standing at 5-foot-4 and weighing 155 pounds, the reporting center said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.