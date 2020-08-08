Dallas police search for suspect who allegedly broke into truck, stole tools

The alleged incident occurred around 4 p.m. July 11 at a flea market in Dallas, authorities said.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole tools from inside a truck last month.

Officials released a video of the incident that was recorded at Garibaldi Bazaar near 9334 E R L Thornton Freeway.

According to detectives, around 4 p.m. July 11, the suspect broke into a White Chevy Silverado through the back passenger window and stole tools.

Police describe the suspect as being a Hispanic male, who is about 18 years old. They said he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white Nike logo and blue jeans during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. H. Duran Bowen at 214-671-0118.