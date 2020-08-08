Detectives seek help in finding suspect responsible for killing 47-year-old man

Dallas detectives are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a deadly shooting.
Dallas police say around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near the 3400 block of Pine Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Anthony Patterson in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Officials said Patterson was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead later that evening.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 214-671-3650 or via email at orderick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.