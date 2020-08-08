Detectives seek help in finding suspect responsible for killing 47-year-old man

The victim was found with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Thursday near the 3400 block of Pine Street, according to authorities.

Dallas detectives are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a deadly shooting.

Dallas police say around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting near the 3400 block of Pine Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Anthony Patterson in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officials said Patterson was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead later that evening.