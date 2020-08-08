59-year-old woman critically injured in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Witnesses told officers that two suspects drove through the complex, and one suspect stood up through the sunroof of the vehicle and began firing shots.

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a drive-by Thursday night at a Dallas apartment complex, police say.

Around 9:26 p.m., officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodhollow Drive in response to a shooting. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that two suspects drove through the complex, when one suspect stood up through the sunroof of the vehicle and began firing shots.

Police said a 59-year-old woman, who was sitting on the stairs at the location, was struck and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the suspects’ descriptions have not been released.