Man accused of driving twice the speed limit at time of deadly crash in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a crash that killed one person and left another injured.

Police said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on July 24 at the intersection of W. Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive.

According to detectives, the suspect, Luis Alexis Fonseca Acosta was speeding when he crashed into the victim's SUV.

Officials said Acosta was driving 80 mph at the time of impact and had reached a maximum speed of 86 mph just before. According to police, the speed limit at the scene of the crash is 40 mph.

Shamsuddin Jooma, 67 died at the scene and his 17-year-old son was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Acosta faces several charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.