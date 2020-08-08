Grayson County man accused of transporting child pornography

If the suspect is convicted, he faces a minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years in federal prison, according to officials.

Authorities have arrested a 48-year-old man of Denison, Texas in connection with child pornography violations, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Officials said David Pettigrew was arrested on August 6 for allegedly transporting child pornography.

Authorities said their attention was brought to Pettigrew through referrals sent by two electronic surveillance providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court documents, the referrals identified a computer user after they allegedly uploaded child pornography online.

On Aug. 6, Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Pettigrew after executing federal search warrants at his house and the Denison Church of the Nazarene, according to documents.

WFAA reached out to the Denison Church of the Nazarene but did not hear back at the time this story was published.

Anyone with information about the case or possible victims are asked to call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547 or local law enforcement.

Authorities said the investigation into this case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.