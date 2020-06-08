Former Waxahachie firefighter accused of taking photos of males in Home Depot restroom

Officials said Glenn Morrill had been out on medical leave for several weeks. He resigned on Aug. 3.

A former Waxahachie firefighter is accused of taking non-consensual photos of people in a restroom at Home Depot, according to authorities.

Waxahachie police said around 2:15 p.m. on July 30, officers were dispatched to a Home Depot in reference to a suspicious person allegedly taking photos of males in the restroom.

Officers said they arrived at the store, they were able to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Glenn Morrill.

According to authorities, at least one photo had been taken without the other person’s consent. Morrill now faces a charge of invasive visual recording.

Officials said Morrill was employed as a firefighter with the City of Waxahachie and had been out on medical leave for several weeks. He resigned on Aug. 3.