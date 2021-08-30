Dallas police officer placed on leave after officials say he 'manually killed' injured cat

The incident happened on Aug. 21 when the officer responded to a “family disturbance” call in southeast Dallas, a memo to the Dallas city council says.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been put on administrative leave after police officials said he “manually killed” an injured cat, according to a memo sent to the Dallas City Council on Monday.

Dallas police did not release the name of the officer.

“During the preliminary investigation of the family disturbance, a Dallas police officer observed a cat in distress and manually killed the animal,” it says.

The public integrity unit was notified on Aug. 28, and a criminal investigation has been launched, according to the memo. Dallas police said they would not comment on the "appropriate protocol for this particular incident," citing the criminal investigation underway.