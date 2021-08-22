Watch Arlington firefighters rescue a 15-year-old deaf dog from a storm drain

Police and firefighters had worked on the rescue throughout the day, beginning before noon, after Zoey was discovered in the storm drain.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The two-day search for a deaf 15-year-old dog in Arlington had a happy ending Saturday night.

Arlington firefighters were able to rescue the dog, Zoey, from a storm drain shortly after 10 p.m. near Kelly Elliott Road and Bretts Court.

Police and firefighters had worked on the rescue throughout the day, beginning before noon, after Zoey was discovered in the storm drain. She had been lost since Thursday.

Police officer Kristi Weil said she was dispatched to the call on Saturday. Police, firefighters, paramedics and city rescue crews all responded, too, as they tried to figure out how to get Zoey out of the drain safely.

When a firefighter suggested a skateboard might be helpful tool to get into the drainage pipe, a nearby kindergartner, Hunter, was eager to help.

"He was just so enthusiastic about helping us," Weil said. "It was just so heartwarming."

Rescuers used the skateboard during the rescue, and, in the end, signed it for Hunter, Weil said. They plan to present the skateboard to Hunter this week.

The community also helped out by delivering water and pizza to the rescuers throughout the day.