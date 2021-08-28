DPD investigating pyramid scheme allegedly involving a dozen officers, including police major

The memo said police expect one officer to be arrested and 11 others have their cases sent to a Dallas County grand jury.

DALLAS — Several Dallas police officers have been placed on administrative leave as the department investigates their involvement in a possible pyramid scheme, a police official wrote in a memo to the Dallas City Council on Friday.

One of the officers placed on leave is the rank of major, according to the memo. The major is on the department's command staff, a source confirmed to WFAA on Friday.

The names of the involved officers have not been released.

The memo said the department's Public Integrity Unit late last year began investigating allegations of an officer's involvement in a pyramid scheme, a violation of state law.

"Following an exhaustive investigation, the evidence revealed several officers were involved in the scheme and believed to be criminally culpable," the memo to council said. "The department anticipates the investigation will lead to the arrest of one officer and 11 others referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury."

The grand jury will decided whether charges will be brought against the officers.

More information has not been released about the alleged scheme.