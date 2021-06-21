Dallas police officer facing driving while intoxicated charge, on administrative leave pending investigation

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Sr. Cpl. Ronald Coulson on Sunday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has suspended an officer who was arrested Sunday and faces a driving while intoxicated charge.

Sr. Cpl. Ronald Coulson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and was booked into the Denton County Jail, Dallas police said.

Coulson is a more than 30-year veteran who has been a Dallas police officer since November 1990. He is currently assigned to the Personnel Division, officials said.

He has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation is conducted, police said.

No other details about this arrest were immediately available.

Coulson was the second Dallas police officer arrested in three days, according to officials. Sr. Cpl. Kelvin Woodburn was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault Family Violence.