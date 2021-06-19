Dallas police officer arrested on assault charge, officials say

Senior Corporal Kelvin Woodburn is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, officials said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with assault, officials with the department said.

Senior Corporal Kelvin Woodburn was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault Family Violence, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said Woodburn was transported to the Dallas County jail.

Officials have not released any details surrounding what led to Woodburn's arrest.