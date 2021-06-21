911 caller reports hearing gunshots, seeing man lying on ground. Police are investigating his death as possible murder

Homicide detectives are investigating his death as a possible murder, according to police.

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot, early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 1 a.m. to a shopping center in the 4300 block of West Walnut Street after getting a 911 call of a possible shooting. Police said the caller heard gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said. First responders took the victim to the hospital, but he died there, according to police.

Garland police said it's still unclear what happened leading up to the shooting or who was involved, but said homicide detectives are investigating the death as a possible murder.