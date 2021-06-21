1 hospitalized after being shot in neck by 'projectile' through window, police say

Here's what we know.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a reported shooting in southeast Dallas.

It happened in the 4700 block of Meadow Street. The listed address is for the Rosemont at Meadow Lane apartments.

According to police, the victim was shot in the neck by a "projectile that came through the window." First responders took the victim to the hospital for further medical treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Aerials over the scene showed several Dallas police officers canvassing the area between two buildings, and photographing the front window of one unit.

Right now, police don't have any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.