Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers in northeast Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man who allegedly fired at officers in northeast Dallas early Wednesday morning, officials said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson and Ferguson roads.

Officers had responded to call about an armed encounter, according to a police news release.

When they arrived, they found a suspect armed with a handgun. Police told the man to drop his weapon, but he began "firing at the officers," the release said.

Officers returned fired and struck the man. They tried to render medical aid but he died after he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police officials were still investigating the shooting Wednesday morning.