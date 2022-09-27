Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say

A man and woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old were killed in the crash, police said.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA.

Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.

The names of the victims were not being released as investigators worked to inform family members.

The area was closed Tuesday morning as police worked the scene and debris was cleaned up.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story as we learn more information.