Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said.

Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area.

According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Further details such as what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

It's unclear if the people involved are students at the high school.