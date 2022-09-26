Arlington police recruit dies just days after collapsing following training exercise, department says

Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, who was a member of Academy Class 62, died on Sunday, Sept. 25.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department said a recruit officer passed away after reporting not feeling well during a training exercise.

On Friday, Sept. 23, APD says Kennedy and other members of Academy Class 62 were taking part in defensive tactics training when he told training staff that he wasn’t feeling well. Kennedy was immediately removed from the exercise and sat with a member of training staff to be monitored.

A short time later, APD says Kennedy collapsed.

Training staff began life-saving measures, performing CPR on Kennedy until EMS personnel arrived. Then, Kennedy was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials contacted Kennedy’s family and the Arlington Police Department’s Peer Support team to be available for his fellow recruits and training staff.

Kennedy was pronounced dead two days later. At this time, the cause of death is unknown, officials said.

Kennedy joined Academy Class 62 in July 2022. Arlington Police Department Chief Al Jones said he has a “promising future as a police officer.”

Here’s Jones’ full statement:

“Our hearts are broken,” Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”