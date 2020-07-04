A person died after they were struck by a vehicle overnight on the freeway, officials say.

Dallas police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a state trooper was driving eastbound on the 7100 block of John Carpenter Freeway and when they had to swerve left to avoid hitting a person who was walking on the freeway.

Authorities say the trooper was able to avoid hitting the pedestrian. However, a person driving behind the state trooper, who also tried swerving left was unable to avoid hitting the person.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Officials say the person's name will not be released pending next of kin.

According to Dallas police, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: