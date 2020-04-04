An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man was found dead in a ditch Friday morning, Dallas police say.

Around 10:05 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in a ditch. When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a Latin male, who was identified as Albert Santoya.

Santoya’s cause of death has not been released, but police said he died of “homicidal violence.”

If you or anyone has information concerning this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Reference report #61494-2020.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect(s). Contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

