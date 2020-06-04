A Kemp police sergeant was shot in the shoulder by a barricaded suspect Sunday and is on her way to the hospital for surgery after assisting the Mabank police department on a shooting call, according to Kemp police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m., police said. Officers entered an apartment with a barricaded person inside. After the apartment was cleared, some officers heard noises upstairs. The barricaded person shot through the floor into the ceiling and shot a Kemp police sergeant in the shoulder, according to police.

The scene is still active.

