A man who was shot multiple times in Dallas has died, police said Sunday.

The man was shot on the 3600 block of Bonnie View Road, according to police. Officers found him and first responders took him to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

His death remains under investigation.

Police refused to provide any additional information.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: