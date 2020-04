A 61-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

The woman was out around around 2:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Walton Avenue when she was hit by an unknown sedan that then left the scene, according to police.

First responders took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details.

