'Why'd you do that?!': New video shows Methodist Hospital shooting unfold, suspect's standoff

DALLAS — New video released by police Wednesday showed how the deadly shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital unfolded and the ensuing standoff between officers and the suspect, Nestor Hernandez.

Hernandez, 30, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting, which ended in the deaths of two Methodist employees, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers.

The video released Wednesday -- a combination of hospital surveillance video and officer bodycam footage, edited together by Dallas police -- showed Hernandez arriving at Methodist around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22.

He was visiting the hospital after his girlfriend gave birth to their child.

The video shows Hernandez enter the room, where police said he assaulted his girlfriend with a handgun. Pokuaa then entered the room to provide routine care. The video shows Pokuaa enter the room but does not show what happened inside the room, where police said Hernandez shot Pokuaa one time.

On body camera footage from Methodist police Sgt. Robert Rangel -- video also released by police Wednesday -- one gunshot could be heard, followed by screaming and crying.

When someone asked "what happened?" another person responded, "Watch out! Watch out!"

Another gunshot could then be heard on Rangel's body cam footage. Police said this gunshot was fired by Hernandez toward Rangel, who, along with Flowers, had responded to investigate what happened.

Several seconds later, a third shot could be heard in the footage. Police said this shot was the one that wounded Flowers.

As Flowers went to get aid, Rangel took cover and called for help on his radio. A woman could be heard screaming on the video, "Why'd you do that?!"

Police said Hernandez then reloaded his weapon and began to leave the room, still armed with a handgun. Rangel fired one shot and hit Hernandez in the leg.

Hernandez went back inside the hospital room and a standoff ensued between him and police.

"Partner, we can work this out, man," one officer could be heard saying on the video. "Trust me."

Hernandez responded: "Ain't no working s--- out, bro."

The officers repeatedly asked Hernandez to "throw the gun outside" the room.

"Listen to me, please," an officer shouted. "Let them outside, please, that's all I'm asking!"

A woman inside the room, presumably the woman Hernandez knew, was heard shouting, "Please don't shoot him!"

Officers could be heard responding, "I give you my word, if he's got nothing in his hands."

After about 10 minutes, the responding officers approached the room, and the police video cut to audio only.

The woman inside the room could be heard screaming that her baby was bleeding.

Police on Wednesday said the woman's newborn baby was in the room during the shooting but was not injured.

The officers took Hernandez into custody and he was then hospitalized.

Hernandez was later released from the hospital and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where his bond was set at $3 million. Hernandez remained in custody on Wednesday.

Hernandez was out of prison on parole after getting an eight-year sentence in 2015 for aggravated robbery.

Hernandez cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA.