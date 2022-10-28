Bond set for Nestor Hernandez, accused of Methodist shooting. Could he post it?

Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million.

DALLAS — A Dallas County magistrate set bond for Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers inside Methodist Hospital.

Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million: one million for the charge of aggavated assault against a public servant, and two million for the charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Toby Shook said there is no chance Hernandez bonds out.

"No one should have any concern Mr. Hernandez is gonna be out," Shook said. "He’s gonna be locked up until his trial."

Shook said there's two reasons for that.

First, money.

To post the $3 million bond, Shook explained, Hernandez "would have to pay a bondsman $300,000 that [he'd] never see again."

Even if he could afford to do that, Shook said, Hernandez wouldn't be able to post the bond because there's a parole hold on him. A parole hold is the detention of a person suspected of violating their parole.

Shook said, because Herandez is on a parole hold, he can't post bond.